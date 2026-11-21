Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia have explored prospects for expanding cooperation in geological exploration, the digitalization of geological data, critical minerals research, and mineral resource processing, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The talks took place in Ulaanbaatar on November 19, 2026, during a meeting between Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Mongolia Aibek Moldogaziev and Mongolia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Gongoryn Damdinyam.

During the meeting, the Mongolian minister briefed the Kyrgyz envoy on recent amendments to Mongolia's subsoil legislation aimed at boosting private-sector participation in exploration activities, as well as the country's plans to develop its metallurgy and oil refining industries.

Moldogaziev highlighted the track record of collaboration between Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC and the Bank of Mongolia in refining Mongolian gold, with both parties discussing opportunities to build on this partnership.

Following the talks, the officials agreed to explore arranging reciprocal visits by representatives of relevant government agencies and industry enterprises.

Mining is a cornerstone of both economies, and precious metals refining has long served as a practical pillar of bilateral cooperation. Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, Kyrgyzstan's state-owned gold mining enterprise, operates the Kara-Balta Refining Plant - one of the largest facilities in Central Asia capable of producing international-standard bullion (99.99% purity) - and has previously processed doré alloy supplied from Mongolia.

In recent years, both Ulaanbaatar and Bishkek have prioritized attracting foreign investment into critical minerals, rare earth elements, and domestic value-added processing. Mongolia has been updating its mining and subsoil regulatory framework to streamline licensing and encourage private-sector exploration, creating new avenues for technical and industrial partnerships across the region.