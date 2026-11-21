Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Mikheil Kavelashvili, President of Georgia.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Esteemed Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life and injuries resulting from the explosion at a residential building in Tbilisi.

In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and the people of Georgia, and wish the injured a speedy recovery," the letter reads.