BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan exported 6.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas (in gaseous form) to Italy from January through September of this year, with a total value of $3.2 billion.

According to Trend’s calculations based on the data from the Azerbaijani State Statistical Committee, compared to the same period last year, the value of natural gas exports from Azerbaijan to Italy decreased by $300.6 million, or 8.6%, while the export volume fell by 843.7 million cubic meters, or 12%.

In total, from January through September 2026, Azerbaijan exported 17.99 billion cubic meters of natural gas (in gaseous form) to eight countries, worth about $6.45 billion. This represents a decrease of $249.87 million, or 3.7%, in value, and a decrease of 533.7 million cubic meters, or 2.9%, in volume, compared to the same period last year.

In addition, during the first nine months of 2026, Azerbaijan imported natural gas (in gaseous form) from only one country, Iran, in the volume of 229.8 million cubic meters, valued at nearly $15.47 million. During the same period last year, Azerbaijan imported about 252.17 million cubic meters of natural gas worth $39.15 million from two countries — Russia and Turkmenistan. Thus, compared to the same period last year, Azerbaijan's natural gas imports decreased by $23.68 million in value, or 2.5 times, and by 22.34 million cubic meters in volume, or 1.1 times.

According to the State Statistics Committee, Azerbaijan produced 37.52 billion cubic meters of natural gas from January through September 2026.

According to calculations, natural gas production decreased by 273 million cubic meters, or 0.7%, compared with the same period last year. In the first nine months of 2025, the country produced 37.79 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

During the reporting period, marketable natural gas production amounted to 28.58 billion cubic meters. This was 465 million cubic meters, or 1.6%, lower than in the same period last year. From January through September 2025, marketable gas production totaled over 29 billion cubic meters.

Meanwhile, the total value of output in the mining industry reached 31.1 billion manat ($18.3 billion) during the reporting period. The real volume of industrial production in the sector decreased by 1.6% compared with the corresponding period last year.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, a total of 37.9 billion cubic meters of gas was produced in Azerbaijan from January through September 2026. Of this total, 10.8 billion cubic meters came from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field, 20.6 billion cubic meters came from Shah Deniz, 1.2 billion cubic meters came from Absheron, and 5.3 billion cubic meters came from SOCAR.

During the nine months, Azerbaijan exported 18.4 billion cubic meters of gas. Of this volume, 8.6 billion cubic meters were sent to Europe, 7 billion cubic meters to Türkiye (including 4.2 billion cubic meters via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline, or TANAP), 1.6 billion cubic meters to Georgia, and 1.2 billion cubic meters to Syria.