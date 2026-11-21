BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Loans provided by Iranian banks to the service sector rose 55.9% during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through October 22, 2026) compared to the same period last year (from March 21 through October 22, 2025).

According to Trend's calculations based on statistical data from the Central Bank of Iran, during the 7 months, Iranian banks provided loans worth approximately 24.3 quadrillion rials (about $12.5 billion) to the service sector. During the same period last year, loans provided by Iranian banks totaled 15.5 quadrillion rials (nearly $8.05 billion).

According to the data, during the seven months, Iranian banks provided approximately 19.9 quadrillion rials (roughly $10.3 billion) in loans as working capital for the service sector.

The data noted that during the reporting period, Iranian banks provided 2.4 quadrillion rials (around $1.24 billion) in loans for establishing enterprises and facilities in the service sector.

The data also pointed out that 1.26 quadrillion rials (approximately $655 million) in loans were provided for development in the service sector, and 507 trillion rials (nearly $262 million) for the purchase of personal products.

The data noted that during the reporting period, Iranian banks provided 157 trillion rials (about $81.4 million) in loans for self-employment in the service sector, 35.7 trillion rials (roughly $18.5 million) for the execution of essential work, 28.6 trillion rials (approximately $14.8 million) for housing purchases, and 10.5 trillion rials (about $5.45 million) for repairs.

During the first seven months of the current Iranian year, banks and financial institutions in Iran issued loans worth 71.5 quadrillion rials (about $37.4 billion) across various sectors. The total value of loans issued during this period increased by 71.7% compared to the same period last year.

For the record, Iran uses the Solar Hijri calendar, also known as the Persian calendar. The country is currently in the year 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21. The first six months of the year each have 31 days, the following five months have 30 days, while the final month has 29 days in three out of every four years and 30 days in the fourth year. Consequently, the months of the Iranian calendar begin on the 21st, 22nd or 23rd day of the corresponding Gregorian calendar month.