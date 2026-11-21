Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

HANOI, Vietnam, November 21. On November 21, an official welcome ceremony was held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Hanoi, the capital of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Trend's special correspondent reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at a square adorned with the national flags of Vietnam and Azerbaijan.

President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Vietnam were performed.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan.

The Presidents reviewed the guard of honor.

Officials of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan were introduced to President To Lam.

The guard of honor marched past the Presidents to the accompaniment of a military march.

Then, official photographs were taken.