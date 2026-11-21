BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Kazakhstan produced 13.14 million tons of fuel oil (mazut), gasoil (diesel fuel) and petroleum distillates in January-October 2026, up 2.5% from 12.82 million tons in the same period last year, according to Trend's calculations based on data from the Bureau of National Statistics.

In October 2026, production in this category reached 1.47 million tons, up 5.9% from 1.39 million tons in September and 39.5% from 1.05 million tons in October 2025.

Among the key refined petroleum products, diesel fuel production increased by 7% year-on-year to 5.57 million tons in January-October 2026. October output totaled 631,600 tons, up 1.6% month-on-month and 47.4% year-on-year.

Motor fuel production, including aviation gasoline, rose by 6.8% year-on-year to 5.17 million tons over the ten-month period. In October, output reached 558,500 tons, up 1.7% from September and 45.8% from October 2025.

Mazut production, meanwhile, declined by 26.9% year-on-year to 1.19 million tons in January-October 2026. However, October output increased by 29.9% month-on-month and 4.8% year-on-year to 137,200 tons.

Kerosene production, including jet fuel, rose by 23.8% year-on-year to 755,400 tons in January-October 2026. October output amounted to 78,900 tons, up 42.2% from the same month last year.

In monetary terms, output at Kazakhstan's refined petroleum products manufacturing enterprises, comprising 22 operating facilities, reached 1.138 trillion tenge ($2.56 billion) in January-October 2026. The physical volume of production in this sector increased by 6.1% year-on-year.

In October, the sector's output totaled 136.33 billion tenge ($306.76 million), compared with 129.88 billion tenge ($292.27 million) in September. The industrial production index increased by 1.9% month-on-month and 61.5% year-on-year.

Across the broader coke and refined petroleum products manufacturing sector, which comprises 23 enterprises, output totaled 1.176 trillion tenge ($2.65 billion) in January-October 2026, with the physical volume of production increasing by 4.5% year-on-year.

The currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of $1 = 444.4 tenge as of November 17, 2026.