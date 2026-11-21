BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Turkmenistan’s state energy company Turkmenenergo and OJSC National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan have signed an agreement on energy cooperation, the parties said following the seventh meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Ashgabat.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the document was concluded on the sidelines of the commission’s session held on November 18–19, 2026. The Turkmen side was represented by Energy Minister Annageldi Saparov, while the Kyrgyz delegation was led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Erlist Akunbekov.

The agreement aims to expand practical cooperation in the electric power sector. Turkmenistan has been supplying electricity to Kyrgyzstan since 2021. In 2023 deliveries reached approximately 1.77 billion kWh, and an intergovernmental agreement on power supplies remains in force until the end of 2026.

During the talks the Kyrgyz side also proposed moving to direct contracts between the two countries’ state companies for the supply of petroleum products and expressed interest in broader energy partnership, including possible joint projects.

The new agreement between Turkmenenergo and the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan provides an additional institutional framework for continuing and potentially increasing electricity deliveries, as well as for coordinating technical and commercial aspects of bilateral energy cooperation.