BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Citi, through its Tokyo branch of Citibank, N.A., has acted as lender and agent in increasing syndicated financing for two US investment entities established by Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) from $4.61 billion to $8.58 billion.

The expanded financing will support additional investments in natural gas-fired power generation projects in Pennsylvania and Texas under the Strategic Investment Initiative, based on a Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Investment announced by the governments of Japan and the United States in September 2025.

The financing facilities for Japan Invest 4 LLC and Japan Invest 5 LLC were increased, bringing the total syndicated financing for the former to approximately $3.88 billion and for the latter to approximately $4.70 billion.

The portions of the financing provided by commercial lenders, including Citi, are covered by insurance from Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI).

Citi said it would continue to use its global network and cross-border expertise to support strategic projects in energy, digital infrastructure, advanced industries and other critical sectors, working with public- and private-sector stakeholders in Japan and the United States.

Citigroup Inc., commonly known as Citi, is a major US multinational financial services company headquartered in New York. Founded in 1812, it operates in more than 90 countries and jurisdictions, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. The bank employs around 217,000 people and reports total assets of approximately $2.9 trillion. It has maintained a presence in Japan for nearly 125 years and is organised across key business segments including Services, Markets, Banking, US Personal Banking and Wealth.