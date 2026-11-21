BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that it shot down and destroyed a US military MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Strait of Hormuz, marking what it described as the 58th such aircraft belonging to the US military to have been brought down.

The IRGC announced the incident in a statement, attributing the operation to its air defense forces.

“The 58th MQ-9 UAV belonging to the US military was shot down and destroyed by the air defense system of the IRGC Aerospace Force,” the statement said.

The IRGC stressed the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as one of the world's most important strategic maritime passages and a key factor in the region's military and security affairs.

It added that monitoring aerial movements over the strait formed part of the Iranian armed forces' defensive mission to safeguard the country's security and sovereignty.

The latest development comes against the backdrop of renewed tensions between Washington and Tehran, which escalated on July 8, following a period of relative calm under a memorandum signed between the two sides.

On that day, the US armed forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory for the first time since the memorandum was signed, saying the operation was in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump subsequently announced that the ceasefire with Iran had been terminated.

In response, Tehran began launching strikes against US facilities located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The escalating confrontation has severely disrupted maritime commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important shipping corridors.