BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan have formalized the outcomes of their seventh intergovernmental commission meeting through a signed protocol, outlining steps to deepen bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, energy, transport and logistics.

According to the press service of the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting was held in Ashgabat on November 18–19, 2026. The Turkmen delegation was led by Energy Minister Annageldi Saparov, while the Kyrgyz delegation was headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov.

The sides reviewed key issues in bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic ties, investment, transport and logistics, electric power, oil and gas, agriculture, and science and technology.

They noted the positive momentum in mutually beneficial cooperation and highlighted the need to further develop ties in culture, tourism and sports.

The final protocol was signed following the meeting. An agreement on energy cooperation was also concluded between the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan’s state energy company Turkmenenergo. Kyrgyzstan expressed interest in attracting Turkmen investment into its “100 Industrial Enterprises” program, particularly in the textile and chemical sectors, and proposed direct state-to-state contracts for petroleum product supplies.

Bilateral trade between the two countries grew 1.8-fold in the period 2021–2025. In 2025 the turnover stood at about $29.6 million, with Kyrgyzstan’s imports from Turkmenistan significantly exceeding its exports. Energy cooperation remains one of the most concrete areas of engagement: Turkmenistan has been supplying electricity to Kyrgyzstan since 2021, and an intergovernmental agreement on power deliveries remains in force through the end of 2026. Discussions also covered expanded use of Turkmenbashy port on preferential terms and further development of transit and logistics links.