Photo: the telegram channel of the Head of the presidential administration of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Uzbekistan's sovereign credit rating by one notch to BB+ from BB, maintaining a Stable Outlook and bringing the country within one notch of investment-grade status for the first time, according to a report published on November 20.

According to S&P Global Ratings, the upgrade marks the highest sovereign credit rating Uzbekistan has received from an international credit rating agency to date.

S&P attributed the decision to improvements in the country's fiscal and external economic positions, moderate public debt levels and stronger economic policymaking capacity.

The agency noted that a substantial share of Uzbekistan's government borrowing consists of long-term, low-interest financing from international financial institutions, primarily directed toward investment projects. It also highlighted ongoing reforms in the energy sector and state-owned enterprises aimed at strengthening fiscal sustainability.

Uzbekistan's external position has benefited from higher commodity prices, strong tourist arrivals and sustained growth in remittances, although the agency noted that structural weaknesses and a relatively narrow export base remain challenges.

S&P also cited the country's economic growth as a key factor supporting the upgrade. Uzbekistan's economy expanded by an average of approximately 6% annually from 2017, while GDP growth reached 8.3% in the first nine months of 2026.

The agency forecasts economic growth of 8% in 2026 and an average annual rate of 6.7% in 2027-2029, supported by domestic demand and investment in energy, mining and infrastructure.

S&P expects Uzbekistan's fiscal deficit to remain at around 3% of GDP between 2026 and 2029. Net government debt is projected to reach 26% of GDP by 2029, while 83% of the country's external government debt has been contracted on long-term and concessional terms.

The report also points to improvements in monetary policy effectiveness. Average inflation is forecast at 6.7% in 2026, compared with an average of 11% during 2020-2025. Household inflation expectations have also declined to below 10%.

The agency identified the initial public offering of shares in Uzbekistan's National Investment Fund as an important development for the country's capital markets, noting that it could broaden the investor base and strengthen corporate governance at state-owned enterprises.

The Stable Outlook reflects expectations of continued economic growth and a favorable public debt profile, balanced against external risks related to fluctuations in global commodity and energy prices and geopolitical uncertainty.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, Uzbekistan's sovereign ratings have been upgraded seven times by three international rating agencies since May 2025. The government, banks and businesses have also benefited from lower borrowing costs, with credit spreads declining by an average of 1.5 percentage points for the government and 1.9 percentage points for banks and enterprises. The credit ratings of 29 banks and companies have improved over the same period.