BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Uzbekistan is preparing for an upcoming International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) audit of its aviation safety oversight system, with a focus on strengthening regulatory compliance, improving oversight capabilities and addressing previously identified shortcomings, the Uzaviatsiya Agency said on November 20.

The preparations were discussed at a meeting between an Uzbek delegation led by Uzaviatsiya Director Tahir Nazarov and Serkan Simitcioglu, deputy director for monitoring, oversight and coordination at ICAO's Air Navigation Bureau, on the sidelines of the 43rd extraordinary session of the ICAO Assembly.

The talks focused on Uzbekistan's readiness for the audit under ICAO's Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme Continuous Monitoring Approach (USOAP CMA). The sides reviewed progress in preparations, the effectiveness of the national aviation safety oversight system and compliance with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

Particular attention was given to the implementation of key safety oversight elements, the resolution of previously identified deficiencies and the execution of corrective measures. The participants also discussed preparing the required documentation and supporting evidence, as well as coordinating the work of agencies involved in the audit preparations.

Nazarov said that preparing for the ICAO audit is one of the agency's priorities. Uzbekistan is working to improve its regulatory framework, strengthen the professional capacity of state aviation inspectors, enhance the agency's institutional capabilities and increase the effectiveness of its oversight activities.

Additionally, the sides discussed further cooperation with relevant ICAO departments, information exchange and the use of the organization's technical support mechanisms to help Uzbekistan prepare for the audit.

The meeting reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation between Uzaviatsiya and ICAO to strengthen aviation safety oversight and bring Uzbekistan's civil aviation system into line with international standards and recommended practices.