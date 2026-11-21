BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Uzbekistan and Turkish conglomerate Polat Holding have explored opportunities for cooperation in digital technologies, advanced technological solutions and joint investment initiatives during a meeting held on the sidelines of the inaugural Uzbekistan–Türkiye High-Level Council for Business Support in Tashkent.

According to the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies, Minister Sherzod Shermatov met with representatives of the Turkish company to review its operations and ongoing projects across the energy, real estate, industrial and high-technology sectors, while discussing potential areas for bilateral collaboration.

The company also presented its experience in developing electronic systems and modern technological solutions.

The talks focused on opportunities to introduce advanced technologies in Uzbekistan, develop cooperation with Polat Holding and implement joint projects in the digital technology sector.

Shermatov invited the company's representatives to visit IT Park Uzbekistan to learn about the country's information technology ecosystem, the capabilities of local IT companies and the conditions available to foreign investors.

The visit is expected to provide an opportunity to identify promising areas for mutually beneficial cooperation.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the inaugural Uzbekistan-Türkiye High-Level Council for Business Support, which brought together more than 200 business representatives from the two countries. The forum focused on strengthening bilateral economic ties, expanding investment and industrial cooperation, and identifying new opportunities for Turkish companies in Uzbekistan.

The two sides emphasized the importance of expanding Uzbekistan-Türkiye cooperation in digital and high technologies, exploring investment opportunities and turning promising initiatives into practical projects.