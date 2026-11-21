BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Turkmenistan is preparing to host an international conference on labor standards and transport connectivity among CIS countries.

The preparations were discussed at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov via a digital system. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Hojamyrat Geldimyradov reported on the arrangements for the conference, according to the press service of the Turkmen government.

The forum, titled "Prospects for the Development of Labor Organization and Standardization in Strengthening Transport Connectivity among CIS Member States," will be held in Ashgabat.

It aims to facilitate the exchange of experience and best practices in labor standardization amid the digitalization of economies and growing transport and logistics connectivity among CIS countries. The conference is also intended to strengthen cooperation among member states and relevant institutions.

Representatives of authorized bodies and transport agencies from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are expected to attend. Participants will also include relevant CIS institutions, the Interstate Statistical Committee, and Turkmenistan's ministries and sectoral agencies.

Following the report, Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of drawing on international best practices as Turkmenistan introduces digital systems into its economy. He instructed the deputy prime minister to make the necessary preparations and ensure the conference is held at a high organizational level.