Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia have explored avenues for developing railway cooperation, focusing on freight transportation and the exchange of industry expertise between their national rail operators, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The talks took place in Kuala Lumpur on November 18, 2026, during a meeting between Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Malaysia Anvar Anarbayev and Azlan Shah Al-Bakri, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia's national railway operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB).

During the meeting, the officials reviewed potential partnerships between the National Company Kyrgyz Temir Zholu and KTMB, particularly in expanding cargo logistics and sharing technical know-how.

Particular attention was paid to prospects for linking the transport networks of Central and Southeast Asia in light of the ongoing construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan Railway.

Participants noted that establishing such a corridor could broaden ASEAN countries' access to markets in Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, while opening new export avenues for Kyrgyzstan in Malaysia and across Southeast Asia.

Following the talks, both parties agreed to arrange expert-level reciprocal visits to work through the technical and legal frameworks for future collaboration.

Construction of the $4.7 billion China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan (CKU) railwa, a flagship regional infrastructure project spanning roughly 532 kilometers from Kashgar to Andija, entered its active phase in 2025, with over 304 kilometers passing through Kyrgyzstan's mountainous terrain.

By late 2026, work had commenced on 28 of the 29 planned tunnels and 47 of the 50 bridges along the Kyrgyz section. Once completed (targeted for 2028–2030), the corridor is projected to shorten freight transit routes between China, Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe by up to 900 kilometers and seven to eight days, carrying up to 15 million tons of cargo annually.