BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Khuzestan Province in southwestern Iran recorded a 32% increase in total revenue in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, from March 21 to October 22, 2026, compared with the same period a year earlier, according to Iran's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance.

Omid Ahmadi, head of the ministry's provincial department in Khuzestan, said that the province collected approximately 574 trillion rials (about $296 million) in revenue during the seven-month period.

"This includes direct and indirect tax revenues, as well as other receipts," he said.

Ahmadi added that the province had collected 71% of its projected revenue for the period.

Direct and indirect tax revenues amounted to approximately 540 trillion rials (about $279 million), representing a 29% increase compared with the corresponding period of the previous Iranian calendar year, he said.

Meanwhile, other revenues reached 33.9 trillion rials (about $17.5 million), surging 129% year on year.

Ahmadi stressed the importance of tax revenue collection in Khuzestan, noting that government agencies across the province needed to strengthen cooperation and coordination to improve performance in this area.

According to Trend's review of data from Iran's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, Khuzestan Province generated total revenue of 680 trillion rials (approximately $381 million) in the previous Iranian calendar year, which ran from March 21, 2025, to March 20, 2026. This represented a 44% increase compared with the preceding year, from March 20, 2024, to March 20, 2025. Khuzestan accounted for 4.7% of Iran's total tax revenue during the year.

The province contributes 14% of Iran's gross domestic product (GDP) when crude oil production is included, and 5.7% when oil output is excluded.

Iran follows the Solar Hijri calendar, also known as the Persian calendar. The current Iranian year is 1405, which began on March 21, 2026. The Iranian calendar year generally begins on March 20 or 21. Its first six months have 31 days each, the following five months have 30 days each, and the final month has 29 days in ordinary years and 30 days in leap years. Consequently, the beginning of Iranian calendar months falls on the 20th, 21st, 22nd or 23rd of Gregorian calendar months.