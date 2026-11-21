HANOI, Vietnam, November 21. As a traditional friend of your country, Vietnam is always elated to note the major accomplishments that Azerbaijan has recorded by utilizing its courage and creativity in advancing socio-economic development and enhancing its stature on the international stage, President of Vietnam To Lam said during his speech at an official luncheon hosted in Hanoi in honor of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He emphasized: "I am fully confident that under your excellent leadership, Azerbaijan will enjoy even greater growth and make meaningful contributions to the cause of peace and stability in the region and the world."