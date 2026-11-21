BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said it shot down a US military MQ-1 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over Qeshm Island in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan.

"With this, the IRGC has so far shot down and destroyed 19 MQ-1 UAVs," the statement said.

The IRGC also reported that 58 MQ-9 drones had been destroyed to date.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated again on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, claiming they were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first such US military action against Iran since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran.

In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.