Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Kyrgyzstan has explored avenues for deepening cooperation with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), focusing on advancing the country's socioeconomic development priorities, according to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The talks took place during a meeting between Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev, World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Najy Benhassine, and ADB Deputy Director General for Central and West Asia Yong Ye.

During the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev commended the substantial contribution of both international financial institutions to Kyrgyzstan's economic progress and underscored the importance of strengthening partnerships with them.

Adylbek Kasymaliev recalled that on October 21, 2026, President Sadyr Japarov outlined strategic objectives for the next five years at a nationwide meeting.

The chairman stated that the Cabinet of Ministers was actively working to implement these goals with backing from the two lenders, which required attracting investment, continuing systemic reforms, and expanding collaboration with international financial institutions.

He added that the World Bank and ADB remain among Kyrgyzstan's largest international development partners, stressing the value of not only financial assistance, but also expert, technical, and institutional backing for export promotion and development reforms.

In turn, representatives of both banks expressed their readiness to assist in implementing the outlined reforms.