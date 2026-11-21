BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 10.5% in January–October 2026, while fixed capital investment rose by 62.9% over the same period.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, these figures were presented on November 20 by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev, during a meeting with World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Najy Benhassine, and ADB Deputy Director General for Central and West Asia Yong Ye.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that Kyrgyzstan maintained high economic growth rates over the past four years, with average annual real GDP growth reaching 10.2%. He added that the country recorded one of the highest GDP growth rates globally during the first ten months of 2026.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers recalled that President Sadyr Japarov outlined strategic objectives for the next five years at a nationwide meeting on October 21, 2026.

Adylbek Kasymaliev said the Cabinet of Ministers was working to implement these goals with backing from the World Bank and ADB, emphasizing that this required attracting investment, continuing systemic reforms, and expanding cooperation with international financial institutions.

He also noted that the World Bank and ADB remain among Kyrgyzstan's largest international development partners, highlighting the importance of not only financial assistance, but also expert, technical, and institutional support in implementing export promotion and development reforms.

In turn, representatives of both institutions expressed their readiness to assist in carrying out the outlined reforms.