BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The launch of the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project will be officially announced on November 22, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.

He made the remarks at the DigiTec 2026 forum in Yerevan.

Pashinyan identified electricity transit as one of the project's key areas. He said Armenia plans to connect its power grid to the electricity networks of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Earlier, on November 18, speaking during a government Q&A session in parliament, the prime minister said Armenia had moved on to the practical implementation phase of the project.

According to Pashinyan, one of the key milestones will be the delimitation and demarcation of the southern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border over the length required for the construction of transport infrastructure.

On August 8, 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration in Washington in the presence of US President Donald Trump. The document envisages the launch of the Zangezur Corridor (the "Trump Route") as part of efforts to restore regional connectivity.

In addition, the foreign ministers of the two countries initialled an "Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia".