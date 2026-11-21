HANOI, Vietnam, November 21. Vietnam is a friendly country and a strategic partner for Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at an official luncheon in Hanoi, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The head of state emphasized that the "Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam," adopted during President To Lam's state visit to Azerbaijan last year, elevated bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.