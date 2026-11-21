BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Average prices for Azeri Light (CIF), Azeri Light (FOB Ceyhan), Urals and Dated Brent crude oil fell over the week of November 16-20.
According to Trend's calculations based on data from oil market participants, the average price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block, fell by $2.60, or 2.6%, from the previous week to $98.10 per barrel.
During the week, the price of Azeri Light (CIF) peaked at $98.79 per barrel and hit a low of $96.93.
The average price of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port stood at $93.88 per barrel, down $2.65, or 2.7%, from the previous week. The price reached a weekly high of $94.93 per barrel and a low of $91.98.
Meanwhile, the average price of Urals crude declined by $0.98, or 1.4%, week on week to $68.33 per barrel. Its highest price during the week was $69.02 per barrel, while the lowest was $67.12.
Dated Brent also edged down, falling by $0.16, or 0.2%, from the previous week to an average of $92.48 per barrel. The benchmark reached a weekly high of $93.15 per barrel and a low of $91.24.
Weekly crude oil prices ($ per barrel)
|
Benchmark
|
Nov. 16
|
Nov. 17
|
Nov. 18
|
Nov. 19
|
Nov. 20
|
Weekly average
|
Azeri Light (CIF)
|
98.76
|
98.79
|
97.62
|
98.41
|
96.93
|
98.10
|
Azeri Light (FOB Ceyhan)
|
94.82
|
94.93
|
93.65
|
94.02
|
91.98
|
93.88
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
68.72
|
69.02
|
67.93
|
68.87
|
67.12
|
68.33
|
Dated Brent
|
93.04
|
93.15
|
92.11
|
92.87
|
91.24
|
92.48