BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Average prices for Azeri Light (CIF), Azeri Light (FOB Ceyhan), Urals and Dated Brent crude oil fell over the week of November 16-20.

According to Trend's calculations based on data from oil market participants, the average price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block, fell by $2.60, or 2.6%, from the previous week to $98.10 per barrel.

During the week, the price of Azeri Light (CIF) peaked at $98.79 per barrel and hit a low of $96.93.

The average price of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port stood at $93.88 per barrel, down $2.65, or 2.7%, from the previous week. The price reached a weekly high of $94.93 per barrel and a low of $91.98.

Meanwhile, the average price of Urals crude declined by $0.98, or 1.4%, week on week to $68.33 per barrel. Its highest price during the week was $69.02 per barrel, while the lowest was $67.12.

Dated Brent also edged down, falling by $0.16, or 0.2%, from the previous week to an average of $92.48 per barrel. The benchmark reached a weekly high of $93.15 per barrel and a low of $91.24.

Weekly crude oil prices ($ per barrel)