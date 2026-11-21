BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan will host the European U20 Basketball Championship for the first time in its history.

The decision was made on November 20 at a meeting of the FIBA Europe Board of Directors held in Hamburg, Germany.

Under the decision, Division B matches of the European U20 Championship will be held in Baku from July 9 to 18, 2027.

The meeting also determined the host cities for other European youth basketball championships scheduled for 2027.

Hosting the prestigious tournament for the first time is expected to contribute to the development of basketball in Azerbaijan and provide the country with further experience in organizing and hosting international sporting events.