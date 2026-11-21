Photo: Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli met with Nepal’s Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Khadak Raj Paudel in New Delhi on November 21.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Forum on Inter-civilizational Dialogue.

The parties discussed prospects for strengthening cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Nepal.

They also explored opportunities to establish a legal framework for cooperation in the cultural sector and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.