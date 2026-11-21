Photo: Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli met with India’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on November 21.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Forum on Inter-civilizational Dialogue.

Karimli expressed his gratitude for the organization of the forum and the hospitality extended to the Azerbaijani delegation.

The discussions focused on the current state of cultural relations between Azerbaijan and India, as well as prospects for their further development.

The sides also explored opportunities to organize cultural days, joint exhibitions and festivals, and expand cooperation in the museum, library, and other cultural sectors.