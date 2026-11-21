BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli met with Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Masood Malik in New Delhi on November 21.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Forum on the Dialogue Among Civilizations, with Malik heading the Pakistani delegation.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the successful development of Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations in the humanitarian and cultural spheres.

They also discussed Azerbaijan’s "Culture for Climate" initiative, launched within the framework of COP29, the role of culture in addressing climate change, and prospects for international cooperation in protecting cultural heritage from climate-related risks.

The parties emphasized that the initiative aims to strengthen the role of culture in promoting sustainable development and tackling climate change.