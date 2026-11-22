BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. This week (November 16–20), the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar remained unchanged.
According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar:
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|
November 9
|
-
|
November 16
|
1.7000
|
November 10
|
-
|
November 17
|
1.7000
|
November 11
|
1.7000
|
November 18
|
1.7000
|
November 12
|
1.7000
|
November 19
|
1.7000
|
November 13
|
1.7000
|
November 20
|
1.7000
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.7000
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.7000
Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro fell by 0.0065 manat. The weighted average exchange rate dropped by 0.01886 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.8684 manat per 1 euro.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|
November 9
|
-
|
November 16
|
1.8731
|
November 10
|
-
|
November 17
|
1.8707
|
November 11
|
1.8981
|
November 18
|
1.8681
|
November 12
|
1.8832
|
November 19
|
1.8637
|
November 13
|
1.8805
|
November 20
|
1.8666
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.8873
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
1.8684
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0088 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.0168 manat compared to the previous week, to 2.0662 manat per 100 rubles.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|
November 9
|
-
|
November 16
|
2.0649
|
November 10
|
-
|
November 17
|
2.0606
|
November 11
|
2.0422
|
November 18
|
2.0687
|
November 12
|
2.0549
|
November 19
|
2.0630
|
November 13
|
2.0511
|
November 20
|
2.0737
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
2.0494
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
2.0662
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, to 0.0337 manat per lira.
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|
November 9
|
-
|
November 16
|
0.0337
|
November 10
|
-
|
November 17
|
0.0337
|
November 11
|
0.0338
|
November 18
|
0.0337
|
November 12
|
0.0338
|
November 19
|
0.0337
|
November 13
|
0.0338
|
November 20
|
0.0336
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
0.0338
|Average exchange rate for the week
|
0.0337
Data for November 9–10 were not published, as those days were non-working days in Azerbaijan.