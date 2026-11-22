BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. This week (November 16–20), the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate November 9 - November 16 1.7000 November 10 - November 17 1.7000 November 11 1.7000 November 18 1.7000 November 12 1.7000 November 19 1.7000 November 13 1.7000 November 20 1.7000 Average exchange rate for the week 1.7000 Average exchange rate for the week 1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro fell by 0.0065 manat. The weighted average exchange rate dropped by 0.01886 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.8684 manat per 1 euro.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate November 9 - November 16 1.8731 November 10 - November 17 1.8707 November 11 1.8981 November 18 1.8681 November 12 1.8832 November 19 1.8637 November 13 1.8805 November 20 1.8666 Average exchange rate for the week 1.8873 Average exchange rate for the week 1.8684

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0088 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.0168 manat compared to the previous week, to 2.0662 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate November 9 - November 16 2.0649 November 10 - November 17 2.0606 November 11 2.0422 November 18 2.0687 November 12 2.0549 November 19 2.0630 November 13 2.0511 November 20 2.0737 Average exchange rate for the week 2.0494 Average exchange rate for the week 2.0662

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, to 0.0337 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate November 9 - November 16 0.0337 November 10 - November 17 0.0337 November 11 0.0338 November 18 0.0337 November 12 0.0338 November 19 0.0337 November 13 0.0338 November 20 0.0336 Average exchange rate for the week 0.0338 Average exchange rate for the week 0.0337

Data for November 9–10 were not published, as those days were non-working days in Azerbaijan.