BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Turkmenistan has proposed measures to reverse the decline in bilateral trade with Pakistan, which fell by 56% in the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, the Pakistani government's press service reported.

Turkmenistan's Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Dortguly Suleymanov raised the issue during a meeting with Pakistan's Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan in Islamabad.

According to the press service, Suleymanov said bilateral trade exceeded $36 million in 2025, down nearly 23% from 2024. Trend’s calculations based on these figures show that bilateral trade amounted to approximately $47 million in 2024.

Meanwhile, during January-September 2026, trade turnover amounted to approximately $15 million. According to Trend’s calculations, the corresponding figure stood at approximately $34 million in the same period of 2025.

Suleymanov attributed the decline primarily to reduced textile exports and expressed Turkmenistan's interest in restoring traditional trade volumes and diversifying its exports to Pakistan.

To facilitate trade, Suleymanov proposed exchanging updated lists of exportable products and information on import requirements, as well as strengthening coordination between relevant institutions.

Earlier in September, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Faryal Leghari said that Islamabad is seeking deeper cooperation with Ashgabat in the textile sector to expand trade and commercial ties.

"Turkmenistan’s cotton potential and the production capacity of its textile industry, combined with Pakistan’s advanced equipment, design capabilities, high value-added production, and export experience, can provide a powerful boost to the commercial partnership," Leghari said.

She noted the Pakistani diplomatic mission is actively working with Turkmen and Pakistani textile companies to facilitate their cooperation.