BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. As of November 22, the visa requirement has been abolished for citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan holding ordinary passports. The measure is aimed at facilitating travel for citizens, strengthening cooperation between the two countries, and promoting tourism development.

This was reported by the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan.

Under the new rules, citizens of both countries holding valid ordinary passports may enter, exit and transit through the territory of the other country without a visa. They may stay in the respective country for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

It should be noted that foreign nationals staying temporarily in Azerbaijan for more than 15 days are required to register at their place of stay in accordance with the requirements of the Migration Code.

In addition, if there are grounds предусмотрed by law, foreign nationals must apply to the State Migration Service before their temporary stay period expires to extend their stay or obtain a temporary residence permit.

Applications can be submitted in person through the "Migration Services" service desks operating at ASAN Service centers or electronically via the "Electronic Services" section of the official website of the State Migration Service.