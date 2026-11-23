Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Uzbekistan and Jordan have discussed expanding bilateral trade, attracting investment and strengthening industrial cooperation at a meeting in Jordan on Monday, November 23, ahead of the upcoming state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Jordan.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov held a series of meetings with Jordan's Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, representatives of government agencies and executives of leading Jordanian companies.

The discussions covered potential cooperation in geology, chemicals, mining, energy, textiles, agriculture and pharmaceuticals.

Particular attention was given to establishing joint production facilities in both countries, introducing advanced technologies, increasing export volumes and developing transport and logistics infrastructure.

Moreover, the sides discussed preparations for a Preferential Trade Agreement, expanding logistics capacity and establishing air cargo transportation links.

The meetings resulted in the development of a portfolio of prospective investment projects and trade agreements aimed at strengthening economic ties between Uzbekistan and Jordan.

Uzbekistan and Jordan established diplomatic relations in February 1993, with bilateral ties gaining momentum following King Abdullah II's state visit to Uzbekistan in August 2025. During the visit, the two countries agreed to elevate their relations to a comprehensive partnership and signed 15 bilateral documents covering investment protection, trade, agriculture, tourism and other areas. Bilateral trade reached approximately $8.6 million in 2025, nearly doubling from the previous year. Regular direct flights between Tashkent and Amman were also launched in July 2026, while the two countries have introduced visa-free travel for their citizens, further facilitating business and people-to-people contacts.