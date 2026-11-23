BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Five transactions worth a total of 13.76 million manat ($3.93 million) and $19 million were concluded during the November 20 trading session of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), covering both domestic and foreign markets.

According to a press release published by SCRMET, Turkish entrepreneurs reached an agreement with the Turkmenhimiya State Concern to purchase grade B urea on the foreign market.

On the domestic market, local entrepreneurs concluded deals with the Turkmennebit State Concern for the purchase of polypropylene grade TPP D 30 S.

They also reached an agreement with the Sadulla Rozmetov Agricultural Enterprise Joint-Stock Company to purchase refined, non-deodorized first-grade cottonseed oil.

Established in 1994, SCRMET is Turkmenistan's main organized commodity marketplace and one of the key institutions facilitating the country's foreign trade. It brings together domestic producers, exporters and foreign buyers through regular trading sessions, offering a range of export-oriented goods.

Its trading portfolio includes petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery and chemical goods, among other commodities.

In addition to organizing trading sessions and registering export-import contracts, SCRMET publishes official quotations based on transactions conducted on its platform. These quotations provide information on traded commodities, their values, and the markets involved, serving as an indicator of the composition and direction of exchange-based trade.

They also provide an overview of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting changes in the country's export offering and highlighting the industries that dominate Turkmenistan's exchange-based trade.