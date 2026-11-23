BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. During his presidency, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has significantly expanded the reach of the country's diplomacy, with the most notable changes taking place in the east. Until recently, Baku's Asian agenda largely revolved around its immediate neighbors and fellow Turkic states. Today, Ilham Aliyev is welcomed in Beijing and Hanoi, Abu Dhabi and Tashkent, while Asian leaders themselves travel to Baku. The past year and a half illustrates this shift better than any declarations.

China is a good place to start. In July 2024, Ilham Aliyev and Xi Jinping adopted a declaration on strategic partnership in Astana. Ilham Aliyev described it as a great achievement and a great responsibility. Less than a year later, during a state visit to Beijing in April 2025, the relationship was elevated another level, to a comprehensive strategic partnership. In late summer, Ilham Aliyev returned to China, addressing the SCO Plus meeting in Tianjin and attending a parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan. Xi Jinping addresses him as "my dear friend." Such words are not used lightly in Beijing.

Personal trust quickly translated into figures. In the first seven months of 2025, trade turnover with China increased by nearly 27% to $2.5 billion, while Azerbaijani exports to China grew four and a half times. For Beijing, Azerbaijan is an important link in the Belt and Road Initiative: the Middle Corridor, the shortest overland route for Chinese goods to Europe, runs through the country.

The same corridor connects Baku with Central Asia, where Ilham Aliyev has arguably achieved his most significant breakthrough. The leaders of the five Central Asian republics have held consultative meetings since 2018. Ilham Aliyev attended them as an honorary guest in 2023 and 2024. In November 2025, at a meeting in Tashkent, Azerbaijan became a full-fledged participant, turning the familiar "five" into a "six." This summer, during Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kyrgyzstan, the leaders met in Cholpon-Ata and signed a joint declaration. In October, Turkmenistan hosted the first official meeting in the new format. "Central Asia and Azerbaijan have become a unified geopolitical and geoeconomic region," Ilham Aliyev said in Tashkent. A few years ago, such a statement might have sounded overly ambitious. Today, all five capitals in the region share this view.

Baku is equally active in the Arab world. Azerbaijan has a strategic partnership with the United Arab Emirates, and Ilham Aliyev and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meet regularly, both in Baku and Abu Dhabi. Last December, at the invitation of the UAE leader, the Azerbaijani president joined him in opening the Games of the Future. In February, Ilham Aliyev received the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi. Investment from the Persian Gulf is flowing into Azerbaijan's economy. In January, Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant, built by Saudi Arabia's Acwa. In the summer, Baku hosted the annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group, and Ilham Aliyev met with the heads of Arab development funds and the finance ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. During the same period, the sides signed a loan agreement for a new wastewater treatment plant in Sumgayit and reached agreements on water supply and sewerage systems for 33 settlements across the Absheron Peninsula.

In South Asia, Azerbaijan has Pakistan, one of its most steadfast friends. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described Ilham Aliyev as "a resolute voice for peace and stability in the Caucasus and beyond." This recognition was not simply bestowed upon Azerbaijan; it was earned through years of mutual support, including during the most difficult periods in the country's history.

The newest direction is Southeast Asia. In October, Baku hosted the CICA summit, attended by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith. Azerbaijan and Cambodia signed agreements on trade and the avoidance of double taxation, while Laos became a full member of the organization at the summit chaired by Azerbaijan. A month later, Ilham Aliyev arrived in Vietnam on an official visit. Hanoi welcomed him with Azerbaijani flags lining the streets, the two sides adopted a Joint Statement, and the Vietnamese prime minister announced plans to open an embassy in Baku soon. Vietnam's ROX Group is set to build solar and wind power plants in Azerbaijan.

Taken together, these developments paint a picture Azerbaijan has never had before. Baku maintains close ties with Beijing while remaining a trusted partner in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh. It sits at the same table with Central Asian leaders while opening up new avenues of cooperation with Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos. None of these partnerships comes at the expense of the others, and that is Ilham Aliyev's main achievement. He does not choose between East and West; instead, he is positioning Azerbaijan as a place where they meet.

Twenty years ago, Azerbaijan viewed Asia largely from the shores of the Caspian Sea. Today, its diplomatic map stretches from the Persian Gulf to the South China Sea, and Ilham Aliyev has personally helped put every new destination on it.