BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Kyrgyzstan has invested 3.43 billion soms ($39.2 million) in capital projects in the Ak-Sy district of Jalal-Abad region over 2021-2026, with 65 facilities commissioned using state investment, according to the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

President Sadyr Japarov was briefed on the district’s socioeconomic development, completed projects and future development plans during a working visit to Jalal-Abad region on October 24.

Overall, 78 facilities were commissioned in Ak-Sy district during the period through state and private investment.

These included 10 schools, 15 kindergartens, one cultural center, one airport, 11 sports facilities, 10 feldsher-midwife stations, three administrative buildings, six service houses and other facilities.

Trend estimates that continued state investment will further strengthen social and public infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan’s Ak-Sy district through 2030. The commissioning of 65 facilities through state investment and 78 facilities overall during 2021–2026 provides a basis for expecting further development of education, healthcare, sports and community infrastructure, provided funding and project implementation remain sustained.

According to Trend’s calculations, state capital investment in Ak-Sy averaged approximately 572 million soms ($6.5 million) annually over the six-year period, based on total reported investment of 3.43 billion soms ($39.2 million). If investment continues at this average pace for the four years from 2027 through 2030, cumulative additional investment could reach approximately 2.29 billion soms ($26.1 million).