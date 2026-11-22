BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The air defense forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have shot down the 20th US MQ-1 extended-range reconnaissance and strike drone over the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz.

This was reported by the IRGC press service.

According to the agency, air defense units of the IRGC Aerospace Force intercepted and destroyed the drone in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz using a new, advanced air defense system.

The IRGC claims that this is the fourth US reconnaissance and strike drone shot down by the corps' air defense forces in the past 24 hours.