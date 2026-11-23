BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Kazakhstan's production of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations amounted to 187.67 billion tenge ($418.23 million) in January-October 2026, while the physical volume of output increased by 50.9% year-on-year, according to Trend's calculations based on data from the Bureau of National Statistics.

In October 2026, output at the nine operating pharmaceutical enterprises and production facilities reached 15.24 billion tenge ($33.96 million), up 1.49% from 15.02 billion tenge ($33.47 million) in September.

According to product-level data, medicaments accounted for the largest share of pharmaceutical production, totaling 170.46 billion tenge ($379.88 million) in January-October 2026, up 21.1% from 140.71 billion tenge ($313.58 million) in the same period of 2025. They accounted for 90.83% of the sector's total output.

In October, medicament production amounted to 12.38 billion tenge ($27.59 million), down 4.6% from 12.98 billion tenge ($28.93 million) in September and 16.9% from 14.91 billion tenge ($33.23 million) in October 2025.

Meanwhile, output of other pharmaceutical preparations reached 10.63 billion tenge ($23.69 million) in January-October 2026, accounting for 5.66% of the sector's total output and increasing by 8.5% from 9.79 billion tenge ($21.82 million) in the same period last year.

In October, output in this category amounted to 1.31 billion tenge ($2.92 million), up 0.3% month-on-month but down 4.9% year-on-year from 1.38 billion tenge ($3.08 million) in October 2025.

Overall, pharmaceutical production accounted for 0.69% of Kazakhstan's total manufacturing output, which amounted to 27.086 trillion tenge ($60.36 billion), and 0.32% of the country's total industrial output of 58.52 trillion tenge ($130.42 billion) in January-October 2026.

The currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of $1 = 448.72 tenge as of November 20, 2026.