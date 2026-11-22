Photo: the telegram channel of the Press Secretary of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to Jordan, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan reports.

According to the report, the visit will take place on November 23–24 at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan.

"The program of the visit to Amman includes high-level talks, a business forum bringing together officials and business representatives from both countries, and other events.

The upcoming talks will focus on elevating Uzbek-Jordanian relations to a new level and expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation. The discussions will also address developing partnerships in priority sectors such as the textile, mining, and chemical industries, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, as well as enhancing cultural and humanitarian ties and expanding tourism exchanges.

A number of documents are expected to be adopted following the talks," the press service said.