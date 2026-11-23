BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Memorandum of Cooperation aims to support the implementation of SİMA solutions in other countries.

AzInTelecom, one of Azerbaijan’s leading technology companies, has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Presight, a global leader in artificial intelligence and data analytics and a member of the G42 Group.

Under the Memorandum, Presight plans to cooperate with AzInTelecom to support the introduction of SİMA İmza in various countries through its extensive international business network.

This cooperation is of strategic importance in helping SİMA, a digital signature solution developed by Azerbaijani engineers, penetrate international markets while also promoting the global recognition of digital technologies developed in Azerbaijan.

The Memorandum highlights the growing international interest in SİMA’s biometric capabilities, integration potential, and user experience, demonstrating the solution’s relevance and appeal beyond the Azerbaijani market.

AzInTelecom LLC remains committed to expanding its international partnerships and contributing to Azerbaijan’s development as a regional digital hub.

About AzInTelecom

AzInTelecom LLC, a company of AZCON Holding, specializes in cloud computing, digital identification, and cybersecurity. Established in 2015, the company provides nationwide services and solutions, including the Government Cloud and the SİMA digital signature platform. AzInTelecom offers advanced technologies that support digital transformation, strengthen security, and enhance operational efficiency for its customers.