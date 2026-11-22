BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Azerbaijani gymnasts have delivered a successful performance at the international Velvet Road tournament, held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, from November 16 to 22.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijan's artistic gymnastics representatives won a total of 10 medals at the tournament: three gold, three silver and four bronze.

In the men's artistic gymnastics competitions, Rasul Ahmadzade won a silver medal in the pommel horse event.

In women's artistic gymnastics, Azerbaijani athletes excelled in both individual and team events. The team comprising Daniz Aliyeva, Nazanin Teymurova and Aynaz Majidzade won gold in the all-around competition.

In the individual all-around, Daniz Aliyeva claimed the top spot on the podium, while Nazanin Teymurova took bronze. In the junior all-around competition, Lala Zamanli won a silver medal.

Azerbaijani gymnasts also continued their successful performances in the apparatus finals. Daniz Aliyeva won gold on the uneven bars and bronze in the vault. Nazanin Teymurova finished second in the vault and third on the uneven bars.

In the junior competition, Leyla Mammad zade also claimed bronze on the uneven bars.

Thus, Azerbaijani gymnasts concluded the Velvet Road international tournament with 10 medals, proudly representing their country.