BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

This was reported by Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The head of Italy’s foreign ministry arrived in Baku for an official visit to hold high-level meetings and participate in the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum.

The visit, following Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s trip to Azerbaijan in May last year and President Sergio Mattarella’s visit in October 2025, once again reaffirms Italy’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Azerbaijan.

The Italian Foreign Ministry’s statement emphasizes that Azerbaijan is an important player in the South Caucasus, as well as a strategic and reliable partner in the field of energy security. This cooperation is becoming particularly significant amid the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, which is having a major impact on international markets.

Representatives of more than 240 companies and business associations from Italy and Azerbaijan are expected to attend the forum.

One of the key priorities will be expanding the involvement of Italian companies in the implementation of major infrastructure investment projects in Azerbaijan.

The statement also notes that energy cooperation remains one of the main areas of bilateral relations. Azerbaijan is Italy’s second-largest oil supplier and third-largest natural gas supplier.

There are also new opportunities to expand cooperation in advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, renewable energy and critical raw materials.

In this context, a declaration of intent on cooperation in third countries is expected to be signed.