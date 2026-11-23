Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Kyrgyzstan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have discussed the bank's potential participation in the Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower plant construction project, according to the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The talks took place on November 20, 2026, during a meeting in Bishkek between Kyrgyz Finance Minister Ruslan Suynaliev and ADB Deputy Director General for Central and West Asia Yong Ye.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed prospects for ADB's involvement in building the Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower plant, as well as developing key transport infrastructure, including the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway. The agenda also covered budget support and the implementation of ongoing joint projects.

Furthermore, particular attention was paid to preparing a new Asian Development Bank Country Partnership Strategy with Kyrgyzstan for 2028–2032, aligned with the priorities of the country's National Development Program through 2030. Energy, transport and logistics infrastructure, industrialization, and agriculture were identified as key areas for future cooperation.

Following the discussions, it was proposed to establish a joint working group in early 2027 to draft the new partnership strategy and agree on a list of priority projects.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation aimed at attracting investment, advancing infrastructure, and supporting Kyrgyzstan's sustainable socio-economic development.