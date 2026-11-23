BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Azerbaijan has the potential to become one of the key countries in the critical minerals sector, which is of strategic importance for global economic competitiveness, industry, and the energy transition, AzerGold Chairman of the Management Board Zakir Ibrahimov said on Monday at the Azerbaijan-Italy business forum in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports.

He said Azerbaijan's rich mineral resource base, industrial and energy infrastructure, and advantageous geographical location along the Middle Corridor give the country significant competitive advantages in this sector.

"These advantages give our country the potential to become not only a supplier of raw materials but also a regional hub bringing together processing and logistics capabilities. Consistent steps are being taken to achieve this strategic goal. In September this year, Azerbaijan approved a 2027–2030 State Program covering the development of the mineral resources, metallurgy, and mining industries. As the national mining company, AzerGold is actively involved in implementing these strategic objectives. Specific projects are already underway in this area," he said.

Ibrahimov noted that large-scale geological surveys and exploration activities are being carried out across the country, using modern technologies and approaches that meet current industry standards.

"The existing reserves of the Filizchay polymetallic deposit, particularly its copper and zinc resources, offer significant investment opportunities. I would also like to highlight a project that has already been launched in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. A joint venture has been established with a company from the United Arab Emirates to explore copper deposits.

At this forum, I would particularly like to highlight the Dashkasan iron ore project. Cooperation with Italy's Tenova and financial partners such as SACE makes it possible to combine modern technologies with international financial instruments. This example shows that our partnership with Italy is no longer just an intention but is already delivering tangible results. Today, we are offering Italian companies not only access to mineral deposits in Azerbaijan but also opportunities to cooperate across the entire production chain, from joint value creation and processing to technology and finished products," he said.