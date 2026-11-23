BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. In the last week of November, everyone is looking for discounts. Yelo Invest is offering more than a discount: a week of completely commission-free purchases begins! Under the “Bright Investment Week” taking place from 23 to 27 November, purchases of stocks and ETFs will be executed at 0% commission.



Through Yelo Invest, stocks and ETFs on both local and global markets can be accessed directly from a smartphone. The commission-free condition applies to the customer’s purchases of new stocks and ETFs made since 1 October 2026. In other words, this is a convenient opportunity for those who want to add a new company or fund to their portfolio. Registration on Yelo Invest is also free of charge, so it is the right moment for first-time investors as well.



As a reminder, commission-free investment weeks are held every month. The service is provided through a partnership between Yelo Bank and Unicapital Investment Company OJSC. To make a purchase, simply log in to the Yelo App mobile application: https://ylb.az/invest.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!