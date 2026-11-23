BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) plans to establish a data center in cooperation with foreign investors, Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the AFEZ Authority, said at the Azerbaijan-Italy business forum in Baku on Monday, November 23, Trend's correspondent reports.

An 11.5-hectare site has been allocated for the project, with design and construction work expected to begin in the coming months.

He said that work on the first phase of the AFEZ's development, covering 60 hectares, was completed in June 2023. Since then, efforts have been underway to attract investors to the zone.

According to Alasgarov, construction work on an additional 138 hectares began approximately 18 months ago in response to growing interest from companies seeking to establish their operations in the free zone. The work was completed two months ago, and several companies have since registered to operate in the area.

He noted that one of the registered companies had already begun construction of a solar panel manufacturing facility on a 23-hectare site.

"Furthermore, an 11.5-hectare site in this area has been allocated for the establishment of a data center jointly with foreign investors. I am confident that the design and construction of this data center will begin in a few months. At the same time, work is also underway to accommodate two more data centers," he said.

The chairman added that, in response to investor demand, a master plan had been developed for the 366-hectare area designated for heavy industry, and work had begun on building the internal infrastructure there.

"Another investor is already planning to establish a petroleum coke processing facility in this area. In the future, the facility will not only process petroleum coke but also manufacture coke anodes used in the aluminium industry. This will create the groundwork for expanding Azerbaijan's aluminium industry," Alasgarov stressed.

He also highlighted the package of financial and non-financial incentives available to investors operating in the AFEZ.

According to him, investors are exempt from all types of taxes, including corporate taxes, as well as taxes and customs duties on imports into and exports from the free zone. No restrictions are imposed on foreign exchange transactions or the repatriation of profits.

Alasgarov noted that business project assessments, licensing, registration and other services were provided directly within the zone under a one-stop-shop principle, without the involvement of state or government agencies.

He said these incentives were designed to make the AFEZ more attractive to foreign investors.