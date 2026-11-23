BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. PASHA Bank participated in a high-level dialogue held on November 12, 2026, as part of the COP31 international climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye. Hosted at the Azerbaijan Pavilion in the Blue Zone, the event focused on green industrialization, the energy transition, and financing opportunities for climate-resilient infrastructure projects.

Titled “From Climate Commitments to Competitive, Investable and Scalable Action,” the dialogue brought together representatives of government institutions, international organizations, financial institutions, and the private sector. Discussions focused on turning climate commitments into viable investment projects and expanding opportunities for collaboration.

Bahruz Naghiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of PASHA Bank, spoke during the event’s second session, “From Projects to Financial Close: Energy Partnerships and Resilient Infrastructure.” In his remarks, Naghiyev emphasized the importance of involving banks in energy and infrastructure projects from an early stage: “Banks play an important role in turning climate goals into real projects. Involving financial institutions as early as the planning stage helps identify financing terms and requirements in advance and establish more effective financial structures for projects. This approach makes financing more accessible.”

The session also covered the financial viability of projects, risk sharing, long-term financing opportunities, and ways to strengthen cooperation between businesses and financial institutions.

The event’s panel discussions also featured representatives of ACWA Power, DZ BANK AG, Fortescue, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, SOCAR, Baker Hughes, and other local and international organizations.

Sustainable finance is one of PASHA Bank’s strategic priorities. The Bank supports financing for renewable energy and climate-resilient infrastructure projects and promotes partnerships that contribute to the transition to a green economy.