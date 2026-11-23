BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The Azerbaijan Business Development Fund is interested in expanding the participation of Italian companies in investment projects in Azerbaijan, supporting the establishment of joint ventures, and promoting the adoption of modern production technologies, the Fund's Chairman of the Management Board, Ulvi Mansurov, said, Trend's correspondent reports.

He made the remarks at the Azerbaijan-Italy business forum in Baku today, November 23.

He said that the close ties between Azerbaijan and Italy create broad opportunities to expand investment cooperation and attract Italian companies to projects in Azerbaijan.

"We are highly interested in innovative and promising initiatives involving the establishment of joint ventures, the development of production facilities, and the introduction of advanced technologies," he noted.

According to Mansurov, the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, which manages assets worth about $1 billion, is a key financial institution supporting private-sector development and investment initiatives.

He emphasized that the Fund provides financial support to businesses through equity investments, concessional loans, state guarantees, and interest rate subsidies.

"The Fund's main objective is to facilitate private-sector access to financial resources, share investment risks, and encourage the attraction of private capital," the chairman said.

He noted that under its equity investment mechanism, the Fund can invest in up to 30 percent of a project's charter capital, thereby participating as a minority shareholder.

Mansurov also identified concessional lending as one of the key areas of the Fund's financing activities, noting that the mechanism covers a range of business needs.

According to him, concessional loans are available for working capital, capital expenditures, green initiatives, strategic investment projects, projects in liberated territories, and microfinance purposes.

Mansurov said the Fund also expands businesses' financing opportunities through state guarantee and interest subsidy mechanisms.

"For projects that meet the program requirements, state guarantees can cover up to 90 per cent of the loan amount. At the same time, half of the loan's interest rate is subsidized for a period of up to three years. These opportunities depend on the project's location and the terms of the relevant program," he emphasized.

Mansurov also spoke about the Fund's cooperation with Italy's SACE and CDP institutions, saying that this partnership provides a solid foundation for government-level support for initiatives by business communities in both countries.

"We believe this cooperation will increase Italian companies' interest in investing in Azerbaijan and give impetus to the implementation of local investment projects," he added.