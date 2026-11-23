BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Asif Asgarov has been awarded the Shohrat Order for his effective contribution to the socio-political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under the decree, Asgarov was awarded the Shohrat Order for his effective contribution to the socio-political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Asif Asgarov was born in 1966 in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan. He graduated from the Azerbaijan State Institute of Physical Culture in 1989 and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan in 2001.

Since 1996, he has held various positions at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Tourism, including department head and head of the main department. From 2000 to 2006, he served as Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Tourism.

From 2006 to 2009, Asgarov headed the Zagatala District Executive Authority, followed by the Sabail District Executive Authority in Baku from 2009 to 2015.

By an order of the President of Azerbaijan dated September 2, 2015, he was appointed head of the Nasimi District Executive Authority in Baku.

Following his victory in the snap parliamentary elections held on September 1, 2024, Asgarov was elected as a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

He is a member of the parliamentary committees on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology, and on Youth and Sports.

He is also a member of the Commission on Interparliamentary Cooperation between the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the Federal Assembly of Russia.