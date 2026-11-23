BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has invested $2.8 billion in Italy to date, accounting for approximately 4% of its total investment portfolio, SOFAZ Deputy Executive Director Rovshan Javadov said on Monday at the Azerbaijan-Italy business forum in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports.

He recalled that over its 27 years of operation, SOFAZ has managed more than $70 billion in assets. He noted that the Fund's investment portfolio spans more than 70 countries worldwide and is highly diversified.

Javadov said SOFAZ also maintains close international cooperation with other sovereign wealth funds and is one of the founding members of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF).

"The forum brings together more than 40 sovereign wealth funds managing over $10 trillion in assets. As noted during the previous panel, SOFAZ will host the forum's next meeting in Baku in 2028. At the same time, SOFAZ's Executive Director will chair the forum's Governing Council for the next two years. In this context, we are also ready to establish a partnership with Italy's sovereign investment institution, CDP Equity," he noted.

According to Javadov, Italy holds a special place in SOFAZ's global investment activities, ranking among the top four destinations by investment volume in the Fund's portfolio.

"These are not arbitrary investment decisions. They are the result of long-term commitments reflecting our confidence in Italian companies, the country's fiscal reliability, and, above all, its industrial and human capital," he said.