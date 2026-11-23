BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are based on strong political dialogue and strategic partnership, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku on Monday, Trend’s correspondent reports.

According to him more than 200 companies are represented at the business forum being held in Baku to expand economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy.

The minister said that the dialogue launched between Azerbaijan and Italy with the participation of industrial confederations and Italy’s Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso is continuing in Baku today with a broader range of participants.

"The participation of representatives of numerous Italian and Azerbaijani companies in the forum demonstrates the strong interest in cooperation. More than 200 companies are represented at today's event. Overall, relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are based on strong political dialogue and strategic partnership.

Two declarations on strategic partnership were signed between our countries in 2014 and 2020. The visits to Azerbaijan by Italian President Sergio Mattarella last year and by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in May this year opened a new chapter in our economic cooperation," Jabbarov said.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan offers investors a favorable business environment thanks to its macroeconomic and political stability, as well as its progress in developing the non-oil and gas sector.

"Our country's sovereign credit ratings have been assessed at investment grade by international rating agencies Moody's and Fitch. Developing the non-oil and gas sector and diversifying production and exports are among the key priorities of the state's economic policy. To this end, the government provides entrepreneurs with various support mechanisms," he emphasized.