BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Relations between Azerbaijan and Italy have been developing for many years on the basis of mutual trust and strategic cooperation, Acting CEO of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding Dayanat Sadullayev said on Monday at the Azerbaijan-Italy business forum in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports.

According to him, Italy is one of Azerbaijan's key trading partners, and cooperation between the business communities of the two countries, particularly in the energy sector, has delivered significant results.

He said one of the key priorities now is to expand cooperation into new areas by leveraging the potential of both sides, promote joint investment, and create long-term economic value.

According to Sadullayev, the Azerbaijan Investment Holding was established in 2020 under Order No. 1120 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Its main objectives are to improve the performance of state-owned enterprises under its management, enhance their corporate governance systems, and ensure their long-term and sustainable development.

He noted that the Holding's portfolio includes SOCAR, International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC, Azerinsurance OJSC, AzerGold CJSC, Tamiz Shahar OJSC, Azeraluminium LLC, Azerpambig OJSC, and other enterprises.

"One of the important areas of our activity is establishing international partnerships, attracting foreign investment, and implementing joint investment projects. For us, international cooperation is not limited to attracting financial resources. Our main objectives are to bring advanced technologies and international expertise to Azerbaijan, expand local production capabilities, and create conditions for manufacturing competitive products," he said.

Sadullayev emphasized that the Azerbaijan Investment Holding has recently taken concrete steps to develop cooperation with leading Italian financial and industrial institutions.

According to him, discussions with Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, one of the country's largest state-owned investment institutions, have focused on identifying and financing potential joint projects in Azerbaijan's industrial sector.

In addition, the Holding has exchanged views with leading Italian industrial company Valvitalia on opportunities to localize the production of energy and industrial equipment in Azerbaijan.

Sadullayev noted that cooperation has also been discussed with Italy's MINO S.p.A., a manufacturer of cold- and hot-rolling equipment. The discussions covered the repair of existing aluminum and cold-rolling equipment, as well as the possible installation of a new cold-rolling line.

"Our key priority in this area is to develop the production of higher value-added products in Azerbaijan by leveraging Italian technologies and manufacturing expertise. Such initiatives will help expand our country's industrial potential, develop local production, and take economic cooperation between the two countries to a new level. We believe this cooperation can eventually lead to concrete investment projects and the establishment of joint production facilities, creating a mutually beneficial and long-term partnership.

As the Azerbaijan Investment Holding, we are interested in further expanding cooperation with Italian companies and institutional investors. In particular, we consider it important to explore joint investment opportunities in industrial production, energy, logistics, technology, and other promising sectors.

We are confident that combining Azerbaijan's economic potential with Italy's industrial and technological capabilities will open up new development prospects for both countries. Our goal is to turn the existing dialogue into concrete projects, increase mutual investment, and contribute to further strengthening the economic partnership between our countries," he emphasized.